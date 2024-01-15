Despite curbs, cockfights galore in coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Crores of rupees reportedly changed during the Sankranti festivities in five Godavari districts and various parts of Andhra Pradesh, despite the High Court’s ban and police preventive measures. The ban was imposed in order to prevent animal cruelty and gambling activities in the name of the festival.

The first day of the festival witnessed a widespread of cockfights in East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, NTR district, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and other parts of the State.

Cockfights are a significant spectacle during Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Godavari districts, viewed as a cherished tradition. “There is no Sankranti celebration without cockfights and gambling. Godavari districts are famous for these cockfights. I came along with my family to Bhimavaram from Hyderabad,” said Krishna Chaitanya, a software employee from Hyderabad.

The rooster fights and gambling activities will continue until Tuesday evening, despite police efforts to control illegal practices. Organizers, allegedly supported by political leaders, facilitated these activities, drawing large crowds, including women and children, who consider them part of the harvest festival.

The police intervened in some locations, where Kakinada DSP Murali Krishna Reddy and Pithapuram police destroyed rooster fight arenas.

Around 100 persons organizers were arrested in NTR and Krishna districts.

With general elections approaching, some leaders from the ruling YSRC were accused of endorsing and participating in cockfights. Grounds were prepared in various locations like Rajamahendravaram, Gokavaram, Bhimavaram, Nidadavolu, Dwarakatirumala, Jangareddygudem, Mogalturu, Achanta, Palakollu, and Tadepalligudem.