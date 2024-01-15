MLA, MLC ‘differences’ likely to hit YSRC in Srungavarapukota

VIZIANAGARAM: Posing a threat to the YSRC’s efforts to make a clean sweep in the Vizianagaram district in the ensuing Assembly elections as part of its ‘Mission 175’, the differences between sitting MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao and MLC Indukuri Raghu Raju has led to open dissidence in Srungavarapukota (S Kota).

Consequently, the party rank and file in the constituency have divided into two groups and started making complaints against each other to the YSRC leadership. Raju and Koppula Velama State Corporation Chairman Nekkala Naidubabu have urged YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy not to allocate S Kota seat to Rao in the ensuing elections citing that he is a non-local, who unsuccessfully contested from Gajapathinagaram on Praja Rajyam ticket in 2009 and on YSRC ticket in 2014.

On the other hand, ZPTC member G Sarayu and L Kota Mandal Parishad president G Srinivasu have made several complaints to Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Subba Reddy against Raju for attempting to create a rift in the YSRC cadre due to ‘personal’ rivalry with Rao.

S Kota is a bastion of TDP since its inception. A majority of population in the segment belongs to the Koppula Velama community, followed Kapu, Dasari, Kshatriya and other BC communities. Though S Kota is in Vizianagaram district, it comes under the purview of Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency. The TDP has won the seat seven times so far. After two unsuccessful attempts, Rao who belongs to the Koppula Velama community, won the seat with more than 11,000 votes in the last elections.