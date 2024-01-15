Officials speed up verification of 19,224 electoral forms in Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: Under the directions of Election Commission (EC), Prakasam district authorities are expediting the verification and inspection process for 19,224 outstanding electoral complaints and claims related to the addition and deletion of voter names.

These submissions, received until January 12, are set to be finalized, and the updated voter lists will be published on January 22.

From October 28, 2023, until now, the district received a total of 2,16,600 applications, objections, and claims (form 6, 7 & 8) from various sources, including individuals, political party representatives, and voluntary organizations.

Notably, 59,000 were form-6 applications (enrolment), 69,571 were form-7 applications (deletions), and 88,041 were form-8 applications (modifications). Following thorough verification, inquiry, and inspections, authorities cleared 1,97,388 applications, while the remaining 19,224 are pending clearance. With eight Assembly segments post the district’s reorganization, Prakasam has a total of 2,183 polling stations catering to 17,87,644 voters, as per the latest electoral draft publication by the EC.