Ambedkar statue will be major tourist attraction: MP V Vijayasai Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy has said the 125-foot tall bronze statue of BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada will hold a distinguished place in the country’s history as a tribute to the Father of Indian Constitution.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to unveil the statue at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on January 19. Later, he will address a public meeting.
Vijayasai Reddy, along with people’s representatives and officials, visited Swaraj Maidan and reviewed arrangements for the statue unveiling ceremony.
Addressing the media, he said the statue unveiling of the 125-feet bronze statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Vijayawada is set to commence at 4 pm on January 19.
The statue stands on a platform of 81 feet with a total height of 206 feet. The colossal statue set up at a cost of Rs 400 crore, is expected to become a major tourist attraction in Vijayawada. He explained the salient features of the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam project, which includes a convention centre, auditorium, library and museum on the life of the Architect of Indian Constitution.
The Ambedkar Smriti Vanam project is thrown open to public on January 20, he added.
Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, Chief Minister’s Programme Coordinator Talasila Raghuram, MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), MLAs Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and Malladi Vishnu, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao and others were present.