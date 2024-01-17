Ambedkar statue will be major tourist attraction: MP V Vijayasai Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy has said the 125-foot tall bronze statue of BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada will hold a distinguished place in the country’s history as a tribute to the Father of Indian Constitution.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to unveil the statue at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on January 19. Later, he will address a public meeting.

Vijayasai Reddy, along with people’s representatives and officials, visited Swaraj Maidan and reviewed arrangements for the statue unveiling ceremony.

Addressing the media, he said the statue unveiling of the 125-feet bronze statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Vijayawada is set to commence at 4 pm on January 19.