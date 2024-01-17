Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi workers to commence indefinite hunger strike on Wednesday

VIJAYAWADA: The indefinite strike by Anganwadi workers and helpers persisted from December 12, marking the 36th day which will be continued further as an indefinite hunger strike. The unions convened a media conference at Balotsav Bhavan on Tuesday, unveiling their latest action plan in pursuit of resolving their demands.

Alleging negligence from the State government despite the prolonged strike, union representatives accuse the government of maintaining a stubborn stance against salary increases, despite six rounds of negotiations. All unions have collectively decided to intensify their protest for fair wages.

Under the leadership of State union leaders, an indefinite hunger strike is scheduled to commence at Dharna Chowk from 11 am on January 17. Leaders declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives for the cause, emphasising the determination of the workers to address the State government’s obstinacy.