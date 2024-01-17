Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi workers to commence indefinite hunger strike on Wednesday

VIJAYAWADA: The indefinite strike by Anganwadi workers and helpers persisted from December 12, marking the 36th day which will be continued further as an indefinite hunger strike. The unions convened a media conference at Balotsav Bhavan on Tuesday, unveiling their latest action plan in pursuit of resolving their demands.
Alleging negligence from the State government despite the prolonged strike, union representatives accuse the government of maintaining a stubborn stance against salary increases, despite six rounds of negotiations. All unions have collectively decided to intensify their protest for fair wages.
Under the leadership of State union leaders, an indefinite hunger strike is scheduled to commence at Dharna Chowk from 11 am on January 17. Leaders declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives for the cause, emphasising the determination of the workers to address the State government’s obstinacy.
Accusing the government of prolonging the strike situation and refusing to raise wages, union leaders expressed dismay at the infrequency of salary increases over the past five years.
CITU leader and General Secretary of AP Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, K Subbaravamma, questioned the government’s actions, citing the skyrocketing prices as a reason for urging salary increments. A 1 crore signature campaign is underway, and the signatures will be submitted to the CM soon.
IFTU leader P Padma criticised the State government for invoking the Emergency Services Act (ESMA) and issuing show cause notices, deeming it illegal. She asserted the unity of over 1 lakh workers and their determination to continue the agitation until their demands are met.