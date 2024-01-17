Zero admissions: 20 government schools set to close soon in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: Prakasam district Education Department is initiating the closure of government aided schools that have remained on records without students for the past two academic years.

Under the government directives, the District Education Officer (DEO) has instructed Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) and Deputy District Education Officers (Dy DEOs) to provide a comprehensive report on all Government Aided Schools.

This report, due by January 15, 2024, must include details on new student enrolment, teaching faculty strength, proper record maintenance, and overall institutional status.

With all schools currently closed for Sankranthi festival holidays, the reports are expected to be submitted within the next few days. Out of the 248 aided schools in the combined district, only 120 will remain in the government aided sector, as 28 schools either merged or had zero new admissions in the last two academic years. In the 2022-23 academic year, 13 schools received zero admissions, and an additional seven schools have been identified with zero admissions in the 2023-24 academic year.

Around 150 teachers from these 20 aided schools were deployed to various other schools due to the lack of new admissions.