After big cats, Jaguar Kumar adopts lion cubs

GUNTUR: Dr Giri Kumar Patil, the Telugu doctor who was stranded in Ukraine with his pet panther and jaguar following the Russian invasion in February 2022, has now adopted two lion cubs. Popularly known as Jaguar Kumar, Dr Patil was forced to leave his pets with an animal rescue organisation in Russia and move to Poland to make a living.
However, his love for animals motivated him to set up an NGO called Jaguar Kumar Wildlife International. Subsequently, he rescued two lion cubs and six European shepherd dogs.
Explaining his ordeal, Dr Patil told TNIE, “As the situation worsened and I couldn’t go back home like I had expected, the animal’s caretaker said he would abandon my kids and move to a safe place along with his family. After I promised to double his salary, he stayed back, much to my relief. Following this incident, I became anxious and began looking for various options to ensure the safety of my kids. An animal rescue organisation accepted to shelter my pets and an agreement was struck, stating that I could bring them back to my place after the war ends. While it is heart-wrenching that I have not seen my pets in so long, I’m at peace that they are safe.”
After earning enough money, Dr Patil moved to Lviv near the Ukraine-Hungary border from Poland. He purchased a house and nine-acre land.
Jaguar Kumar has been raising the two lion cubs since September 2023. While the female cub was noticed by the Ukraine army near Donbas, the male lion cub, aged 2.5 months, was being transported in a train in the western part of Ukraine. Subsequently, Dr Patil rescued them.
Currently working as an online medical consultant, he says raising lion cubs is a very different and challenging experience.
Having an international license to adopt wild animals and running a wildlife NGO enabled Dr Patil to adopt the cubs. As he is not allowed to raise them for more than a year, he is making arrangements to send the animals to South Africa.
“After completing the paperwork, the cubs will be shifted to South Africa next month. I’m planning to later visit my pets in Russia,” he added.
Meanwhile, Kumar is working towards his dream project, which is to establish a mini sanctuary and animal rehabilitation centre.