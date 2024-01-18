After big cats, Jaguar Kumar adopts lion cubs

GUNTUR: Dr Giri Kumar Patil, the Telugu doctor who was stranded in Ukraine with his pet panther and jaguar following the Russian invasion in February 2022, has now adopted two lion cubs. Popularly known as Jaguar Kumar, Dr Patil was forced to leave his pets with an animal rescue organisation in Russia and move to Poland to make a living.

However, his love for animals motivated him to set up an NGO called Jaguar Kumar Wildlife International. Subsequently, he rescued two lion cubs and six European shepherd dogs.

Explaining his ordeal, Dr Patil told TNIE, “As the situation worsened and I couldn’t go back home like I had expected, the animal’s caretaker said he would abandon my kids and move to a safe place along with his family. After I promised to double his salary, he stayed back, much to my relief. Following this incident, I became anxious and began looking for various options to ensure the safety of my kids. An animal rescue organisation accepted to shelter my pets and an agreement was struck, stating that I could bring them back to my place after the war ends. While it is heart-wrenching that I have not seen my pets in so long, I’m at peace that they are safe.”