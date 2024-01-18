Ambedkar statue is sculpture of social justice: CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA : Christening the 206-ft statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada as the Statue of Social Justice, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday invited people to attend the inaugural ceremony on January 19.

Describing the statue as the greatest sculpture of social justice, Jagan said it stands as a fine jewel in the crown of not just the State, but also of the country. He noted, “I believe that it will help the poor have a permanent place in politics, besides guiding us to rebel against the feudalistic forces while reforming the society.”