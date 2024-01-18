Ambedkar statue is sculpture of social justice: CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA : Christening the 206-ft statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada as the Statue of Social Justice, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday invited people to attend the inaugural ceremony on January 19.
Describing the statue as the greatest sculpture of social justice, Jagan said it stands as a fine jewel in the crown of not just the State, but also of the country. He noted, “I believe that it will help the poor have a permanent place in politics, besides guiding us to rebel against the feudalistic forces while reforming the society.”
The 125-feet statue, installed on an 81-feet pedestal at the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam is the tallest Ambedkar statue in the world, he pointed out and said the visionary’s reform-oriented ideas expressed 100 years ago continue to influence the country’s social, economic and political history.
“Ambedkar rebelled against untouchability and the dominant ideology while taking education closer to the oppressed classes. Our government has woven his principles into the ‘Navaratnalu’ initiatives,” he said and observed that the architect of the Indian Constitution continues to be a great power, personifying social justice and equality. He remarked that the presence of Ambedkar’s statues in each and every hamlet serves as an abundant inspiration that bestows continuous confidence, support and courage to the weaker sections.