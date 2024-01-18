Andhra Pradesh artist paints Ayodhya Ram Mandir on mango leaf

VISHAKAPATNAM : With January 22, the day of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Mandir, fast approaching, an atmosphere of religious fervour prevails in the country. In the lead-up to this historic event, individuals from various backgrounds have found unique ways to express their devotion.
Among them is Vadada Rahul Patnaik, a 35-year-old artist from Srikakulam district. Patnaik’s remarkable dedication is showcased through his meticulous painting of the Sri Rama Temple on a delicate mango leaf, highlighting the coming together of faith and creativity.
The miniature artwork beautifully captures the vibrant Ayodhya Ram Mandir, featuring deities Rama and Sita on one side and Lord Hanuman on the other. The minute detailing and the lively depiction of the Ayodhya temple almost resembles a photograph.
Sharing insights into his artistic endeavour dedicated to the impending inaugural of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, he told TNIE, “Prior to the Prana Prathishta, I aimed to express my devotion and joy in the most meaningful way possible by creating a miniature depiction of the Sri Ram Mandir on a mango leaf. This moment holds historical significance, and our happiness is profound as we approach the upcoming opening of the mandir.”
Rahul’s dedication to the project is evident in the meticulous four-hour effort he invested using acrylic paints. He specialises in various forms of miniature art, showcasing his talents in painting and carving on grains of rice and feathers. His extensive portfolio includes subjects ranging from religious themes like Srinivasa Kalyanam and Sri Rama Pattabhishekam to depictions of Lord Ananta Padmanabha Swamy, Lord Ganesh, freedom fighters, portraits of the legends of the Indian cricket team, Chandrayaan-3, and more.