Andhra Pradesh artist paints Ayodhya Ram Mandir on mango leaf

VISHAKAPATNAM : With January 22, the day of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Mandir, fast approaching, an atmosphere of religious fervour prevails in the country. In the lead-up to this historic event, individuals from various backgrounds have found unique ways to express their devotion.

Among them is Vadada Rahul Patnaik, a 35-year-old artist from Srikakulam district. Patnaik’s remarkable dedication is showcased through his meticulous painting of the Sri Rama Temple on a delicate mango leaf, highlighting the coming together of faith and creativity.

The miniature artwork beautifully captures the vibrant Ayodhya Ram Mandir, featuring deities Rama and Sita on one side and Lord Hanuman on the other. The minute detailing and the lively depiction of the Ayodhya temple almost resembles a photograph.