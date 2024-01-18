APSRTC operates more than 200 buses to meet Sankranti rush in Prakasam district

ONGOLE : Prakasam district’s Public Transport Department (PTD-APSRTC) has provided a seamless travel experience for the public during the auspicious Makar Sankranti festival, catering to those arriving from various parts of the country and facilitating journeys to distant destinations.

Ongole District Public Transport Manager (DPTM) B Sudhakar said that Prakasam region RTC successfully operated over 200 bus services from places like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Kurnool to the district between January 13 and 15.

Anticipating a similar passenger influx for return journeys until January 18th, they are preparing an additional more than 200 bus services.