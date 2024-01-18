APSRTC operates more than 200 buses to meet Sankranti rush in Prakasam district

ONGOLE : Prakasam district’s Public Transport Department (PTD-APSRTC) has provided a seamless travel experience for the public during the auspicious Makar Sankranti festival, catering to those arriving from various parts of the country and facilitating journeys to distant destinations.
Ongole District Public Transport Manager (DPTM) B Sudhakar said that Prakasam region RTC successfully operated over 200 bus services from places like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Kurnool to the district between January 13 and 15.
Anticipating a similar passenger influx for return journeys until January 18th, they are preparing an additional more than 200 bus services.
“The response to our bus services from distant locations has been tremendous, with passengers benefitting from the 10 per cent discount on advance reservation ‘to and fro’ journey tickets,” mentioned Sudhakar.
Initially planning 150 bus services from Hyderabad, five from Bengaluru, and 10 from Chennai to the district, the department exceeded expectations by operating over 200 services.
For return journeys, initial arrangements included 32 bus services from Ongole, 15 from Kanigiri, 14 from Podili, 13 from Giddalur, and 12 services from the Markapur depots. The authorities now anticipate the need for an increased number of bus services to meet public travel requirements.