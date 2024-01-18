Chandrababu Naidu did not get any relief in skill scam: Ambati Rambabu

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said the Supreme Court did not give any relief to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case as being claimed in a section of media, and the former Chief Minister continues to be an accused in the Rs 371 crore scam.

In a counter to the claim of TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, he said the split verdict of the apex court had disappointed the TDP. “Naidu and co wanted the case against him to be quashed and contended that as the permission of the Governor was not sought as per Section 17A of the PCA, the case against him was not valid. However, when the High Court did not agree with their argument, they engaged high profile advocates. They had asserted that Naidu would come out clean in the case, but the split verdict was contrary to their expectations,” he observed.