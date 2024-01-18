Chandrababu Naidu did not get any relief in skill scam: Ambati Rambabu

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said the Supreme Court did not give any relief to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case as being claimed in a section of media, and the former Chief Minister continues to be an accused in the Rs 371 crore scam.
In a counter to the claim of TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, he said the split verdict of the apex court had disappointed the TDP. “Naidu and co wanted the case against him to be quashed and contended that as the permission of the Governor was not sought as per Section 17A of the PCA, the case against him was not valid. However, when the High Court did not agree with their argument, they engaged high profile advocates. They had asserted that Naidu would come out clean in the case, but the split verdict was contrary to their expectations,” he observed.
“It was not a political vendetta or regime revenge as being claimed by the TDP. Everything was as per rules and an accused in a multi-crore scam was arrested and is being prosecuted as per law,” Ambati observed.
Getting out from jail on bail is not that the person has been acquitted of charges against him. “But Naidu is singing a different tune as though he was cleared of all charges against him in the skill development case,” he alleged.
Ambati said any accused cannot escape the long arm of the law and Naidu is no different. On political alliances of Naidu, he said, “The TDP chief is looking for everyone left, right and centre. He wants both BJP and Congress.”