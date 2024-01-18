Prasada Reddy reappointed as Andhra University Vice-Chancellor

VISHAKAPATNAM : Senior professor PVGD Prasada Reddy has been reappointed as vice-chancellor (V-C) of Andhra University. In this direction Governor S Abdul Nazeer issued a Government Order on Wednesday appointing Prasada Reddy as the V-C for another three-year term.

It can be recalled that a search committee, which was appointed to choose a new incumbent, has reportedly suggested three names for the post. They include Prasada Reddy, former registrar Krishna Mohan and APSCHE vice-chairman Rammohan Rao. However, Prasada Reddy has emerged as the front runner since he has the support of the ruling YSRC top leadership which finally preferred his candidature.