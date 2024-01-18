Prasada Reddy reappointed as Andhra University Vice-Chancellor

VISHAKAPATNAM : Senior professor PVGD Prasada Reddy has been reappointed as vice-chancellor (V-C) of Andhra University. In this direction Governor S Abdul Nazeer issued a Government Order on Wednesday appointing Prasada Reddy as the V-C for another three-year term.
It can be recalled that a search committee, which was appointed to choose a new incumbent, has reportedly suggested three names for the post. They include Prasada Reddy, former registrar Krishna Mohan and APSCHE vice-chairman Rammohan Rao. However, Prasada Reddy has emerged as the front runner since he has the support of the ruling YSRC top leadership which finally preferred his candidature.
During his tenure, Prasada Reddy has been instrumental in setting up start-ups, incubation centres, genetic research centre, AU School of International Business and other facilities. It is worth noting that American Corner, first in Andhra Pradesh, was set up by the US Consulate in AU during his first stint as vice-chancellor.
On the other hand, Prasada Reddy drew criticism from various quarters for his decisions such as cutting down a large number of trees, including rare plants. Opposition parties have accused him of turning the university into a ruling party hub. But his efforts which brought national level laurels for the university have finally fetched him the coveted post for the second time.