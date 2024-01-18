Supreme Court split verdict not on merits of case: MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar

He emphasised that the Supreme Court had not delivered any verdict on the merits of the case but instead referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India to constitute a larger bench. This referral stems from the differing opinions expressed by Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela Trivedi on the applicability of Section 17A. Justice Aniruddha Bose accepted the contentions raised on behalf of Naidu, while Justice Bela Trivedi differed, he mentioned.

Kanakamedala criticised a section of media for publishing misleading articles on the skill development case and slammed Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy for making political statements in favour of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which he deemed inappropriate for someone in a constitutional post.