Supreme Court split verdict not on merits of case: MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar

VIJAYAWADA : TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said the Supreme Court’s split verdict on the quash petition filed by Telugu Desam supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case is solely based on the applicability of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and not on the merits and facts of the case. Strongly rebutting the false propaganda by the YSRC and its friendly media against Naidu, he stated that the status quo in the skill development case will continue.
He emphasised that the Supreme Court had not delivered any verdict on the merits of the case but instead referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India to constitute a larger bench. This referral stems from the differing opinions expressed by Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela Trivedi on the applicability of Section 17A. Justice Aniruddha Bose accepted the contentions raised on behalf of Naidu, while Justice Bela Trivedi differed, he mentioned.
Kanakamedala criticised a section of media for publishing misleading articles on the skill development case and slammed Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy for making political statements in favour of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which he deemed inappropriate for someone in a constitutional post.