Traffic curbs for Ambedkar statue unveiling fete

VIJAYAWADA : Vijayawada city traffic police imposed restrictions and diversions from PCR junction to Benz circle in MG road in the wake of unveiling ceremony of 125-feet Dr Br Ambedkar statue at Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Park on Friday.
With the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor S Abdul Nazeer and others attending as chief guests for the inauguration, traffic diversions were clamped down on MG road from morning 6 am to 11 pm.
In an official release on Wednesday, Vijayawada traffic DCP K Chakravarthi said all the heavy vehicles from Vizag, Hyderabad, Chennai and Machilipatnam will be diverted through alternate routes at Hanuman Junction, Ibrahimpatnam, Tenali and Medarametla. He said all the vehicles will be diverted through flyovers in the city to reduce the burden on city interior roads and to make free way for VIPs.
“No vehicles will be allowed on MG road from morning 11 am except emergency services,” the release mentioned.