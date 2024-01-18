Traffic curbs for Ambedkar statue unveiling fete

VIJAYAWADA : Vijayawada city traffic police imposed restrictions and diversions from PCR junction to Benz circle in MG road in the wake of unveiling ceremony of 125-feet Dr Br Ambedkar statue at Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Park on Friday.

With the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor S Abdul Nazeer and others attending as chief guests for the inauguration, traffic diversions were clamped down on MG road from morning 6 am to 11 pm.