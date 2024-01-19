AIIMS Mangalagiri gets new facility

VIJAYAWADA : The Integrated Stewardship Laboratory (ISL) of the department of clinical microbiology of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri with the state-of-the-art equipment, including MALDI-ToF was inaugurated by Institute Director and CEO Dr Mukesh Tripathi on Thursday.

For the first time in the State, the Bench Top Matrix Assisted Laser Desorption Ionization - Time of Flight (MALDI-ToF) mass spectrometry MS Prime was installed in the department of clinical microbiology of AIIMS. This instrument will help the clinical microbiologists identify the bacteria and certain fungi in a few minutes and start anti-microbial agents at the earliest.

The early identification of the pathogen as part of diagnostic stewardship is very much essential to initiate the definitive anti-microbial therapy, a crucial step in the anti-microbial stewardship program (AMSP).

The department of clinical microbiology is now strengthened with the installation of MALDI-ToF MS for effective implementation of AMSP to prevent anti-microbial resistance in the pathogens causing infections in patients. The pathogen can be identified in less than 10 minutes at a low cost. This will help in preventing and reducing the overuse/abuse of anti-microbial agents in patients.

An upgraded automated 10 optic channel, Cartridge based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CB-NAAT) from Cepheid Inc, USA GeneXpert was also installed in the ISL. This will give a big boost in the diagnostics of tuberculosis.

This can detect TB in both pulmonary and extra-pulmonary samples. Similarly, drug resistant gene in TB for Rifampicin Resistance and extensive drug resistance TB can also be detected.

Other than TB diagnostics, GeneXpert will be used in detection of viral pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, Human Pailloma Virus (HPV), flu/RSV, and also viral loads of HIV, HBV and HCV.

Apart from these, the serology/immunology section of clinical microbiology is upgraded with installation of CLIA DxL 600 Beckman and Coulter. Up to 200 tests can be run in an hour in this instrument and this instrument can be used for various serological tests like the detection antigen and anti-bodies against HIV, HBV, HCV, leptrospirosis and various infectious agents. This will help in early serological diagnosis of non-infectious diseases.

Professor and Head of Department of Clinical Microbiology Dr Sumit Rai thanked Dr Mukesh Tripathi for making available the high-end state-of-the-art equipment for diagnostics and research, benefiting the common people.

