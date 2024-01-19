Ambedkar Statue is symbol of Andhra Pradesh’s pride: YSRC

VIJAYAWADA : The 125-feet Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada is a symbol of social justice, which the YSRC government implemented in letter and spirit, said YSRC key leaders here on Thursday.

The leaders, including Municipal Administration Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, YSRC general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu, Government Advisor Jupudi Prabhakar, released the poster of Samajika Samatha Sankalpa Sabha slated to be held at IGMC stadium on Friday.

Expressing confidence over the successful inauguration of the statue, Adimulapu Suresh said, “The Statue of Social Justice, a monumental achievement under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership, stands tall showcasing YSRC government’s commitment to the cause of social justice and empowering the marginalized. This is a symbol of pride for Andhra Pradesh and is destined to become our State’s identity as the government has adopted Ambedkar’s principles in reality and on ground.”

The minister said despite TDP’s claims, Opposition party chief N Chandrababu Naidu failed to even lay a brick for the statue. “Under CM Jagan’s leadership, the construction began in December, 2021 and was completed in record time by January, 2024, exposing TDP’s empty promises,” he added.

Vijayasai Reddy said, “Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing the ideals of Ambedkar through his various programs since the formation of the government. This statue will be an important tourist destination and at the same time educate people about the life and times of Ambedkar.”