Andhra Minister urges people to pay tribute to Ambedkar

ONGOLE : Describing Dr BR Ambedkar as the man who provided opportunities for the uplift of the downtrodden Backward Classes and weaker sections of the country, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Audimulapu Suresh urged all citizens, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion and region, to pay tributes to the social reformer.

Ahead of the inauguration of the 125-ft statue of Ambedkar in Vijayawada, Suresh, along with district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) Mayor G Sujatha and district education officer (DEO) VS Subba Rao, took part in the “Samajika Samata Sankalpam” program held in the city on Thursday.

They took out rallies and paid floral tributes to the statues of the ‘Father of Indian Constitution’ in Ongole.

Later, a meeting was held here at the Ambedkar Bhavan.