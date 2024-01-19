Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Bapatla cops foil suicide bid of woman

Quick Response by Bapatla Marine Police Saves Woman at Suryalanka Beach
Image used for representation.Express illustration
GUNTUR: Bapatla police rescued a woman, who attempted suicide and jumped into the sea at Suryalanka on Thursday.

The marine police who were on patrol along the beach observed a woman jumping off into the water. Head constable M Pothuraju, constables Venkat Rao, N Narasimha Murthy, and swimmers dived into the water and rescued the lady, and brought her to the shore safely.

After providing first aid treatment, they shifted her to the local government hospital for further treatment. SP lauded the police personnel for rescuing the woman. The safety measures implemented at the beaches in Bapatla proved to be fruitful, as over 80 people have been rescued from drowning in the past few months.

Suryalanka Beach and Vodarevu are the most famous tourist spots in the erstwhile Guntur district. Thousands of tourists all across the State visit the beach annually.

