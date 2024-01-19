Andhra Pradesh: Child rights body orders probe against private school teacher in 8-year-old girl’s rape case

GUNTUR : Taking serious note on the rape case of an eight-year-old girl by a primary school teacher in Piduguralla, State Child Rights Commission (SCRC) member Bathula Padmavathi on Thursday instructed the district administration and education department to conduct a thorough investigation. SCRC also asked to submit a detailed report within three days.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that stern action would be taken against the teacher after the investigation is completed. She also noted that the teachers are given high status in our Indian society, and it is their responsibility to ensure the safety of the students.

She also instructed the officials to take necessary action to prevent such incidents from happening in future.

According to police officials, the accused is a teacher at a government primary school in Brahmanapalli village. He allegedly coerced the girl and took her to his residence.

Later, he drugged, raped and threatened her not to tell her parents. The incident came to light after the girl fell sick and her parents admitted her in a local hospital. Later, she was shifted to Guntur GGH for better treatment, where the doctors identified that the girl was raped. Upon receiving a complaint from the parents, Piduguralla police registered a case and launched an investigation.