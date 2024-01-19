Andhra Pradesh: Cops prevent TDP-JSP rally, tension in Gudivada

VIJAYAWADA : Mild tension prevailed in Gudivada town on Thursday for sometime with the scores of TDP and Jana Sena party cadre tried to take out a rally, despite police have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC, banning meetings and rallies on the occasion of 28th death anniversary of late CM Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao.

TDP and JSP cadres led by Gudivada constituency in charge Venigandla Ramu gathered at TDP town party office and tried to march towards NTR statue near the municipal office in the town around 11 am.

They were stopped by Gudivada town police and restricted by placing barricades citing law and order disturbances.

Following the incident of police placing barricades in Gudivada bypass, TDP and JSP activists raised slogans against police, Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao alias Nani.

Police and TDP activists had a heated argument for preventing them from garlanding the NTR statue and offering tributes on the occasion. TDP constituency in charge Ramu demanded explanation from police why they were stopped while ruling YSRC party MLA Nani organized Annadanam program in front of municipal office.

Later, the TDP activists went to the municipal office and raised slogans against Nani for trying to create hurdles for their program. Additional police forces were deployed to prevent any untoward incident. More than 50 TDP and 20 JSP activists were taken into preventive custody and registered cases under relevant sections. Later, they were released after taking sureties from them.

Activists detained

