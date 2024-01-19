Andhra Pradesh: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu launches P4 model at Nimmakuru to end poverty in state

The former Chief Minister outlined a plan where a portion of the wealth generated will be distributed to the poor, and he will educate them on multiplying their resources to enjoy the wealth they generate. He urged the individuals, who have migrated from the village and achieved prominent positions, to offer guidance to one family each, envisioning a poverty free society. He disclosed that he chose Nimmakuru and Naravaripalli for implementation of the pilot project. If the innovative concept is successful, he announced a plan to extend it across the State.

Addressing ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ meeting in Gudivada later, the TDP chief stated that both surveys and public sentiment in the State indicate that the TDP and Jana Sena Party alliance will achieve victory in the upcoming elections. “Even if Jagan replaces the MLAs in all the 175 Assembly constituencies, the YSRC will not emerge victorious in the ensuing elections,” he asserted.

Highlighting issues such as unemployment and challenges faced by the public during the present regime, he explained the salient features of the TDP mini-manifesto. In response to Jagan’s ‘Why not 175’ slogan, the former CM countered it with ‘Why can’t Pulivendula?” questioning Jagan’s real contribution to the State, beyond drawing staggering loans and burdening the 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh with debt.

Naidu promised to expedite the flyover construction on the railway track and convert Manikonda and Gudivada roads into four-lane ones, besides completing all the pending works in Gudivada Assembly constituency if the TDP returns to power in the State.

Asserting that the 83-day countdown has begun for YSRC, Naidu exhorted the people to work for TDP-JSP combine and expose the corruption of the YSRC government. On the occasion, he warned YSRC MLA Kodali Nani not to cross the limits while speaking, else he has to face severe consequences in the future.