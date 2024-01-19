Stage set for inauguration of 125-ft Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA : The stage is set for unveiling of the 125-foot tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada on January 19. Described as the symbol of social justice, the statue has been installed at Swaraj Maidan, located in the heart of the city. Henceforth, Swaraj Maidan will be called Dr BR Ambedkar Swaraj Maidan. Standing at 206 feet, it is one of the tallest non-religious statues in the country.

Before unveiling the statue, the Chief Minister will address the people at IGMC Stadium and the meeting is dubbed as Samajika Samatha Sankalpa Sabha.

NTR District Collector Senapati Dilli Rao said, “The memorial park will be thrown open to the public on Saturday,” and added that public can view the proceedings of the inaugural on LED screens installed at strategic locations.