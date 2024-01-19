Stage set for inauguration of 125-ft Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA : The stage is set for unveiling of the 125-foot tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada on January 19. Described as the symbol of social justice, the statue has been installed at Swaraj Maidan, located in the heart of the city. Henceforth, Swaraj Maidan will be called Dr BR Ambedkar Swaraj Maidan. Standing at 206 feet, it is one of the tallest non-religious statues in the country.
Before unveiling the statue, the Chief Minister will address the people at IGMC Stadium and the meeting is dubbed as Samajika Samatha Sankalpa Sabha.
NTR District Collector Senapati Dilli Rao said, “The memorial park will be thrown open to the public on Saturday,” and added that public can view the proceedings of the inaugural on LED screens installed at strategic locations.
Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata said, “Tight security arrangements have been made at both IGMC Stadium and the memorial park in view of the large attendance of the VVIPs, including the Chief Minister.”
Social Welfare Department as Nodal agency and AP Industrial infrastructure Corporation as executing agency, the project was executed by Hyderabad-based KPC Projects Ltd, and designed by Noida-based Design Associates.
116 buses to Vijayawada from Konaseema
Around 116 buses will be arranged for the residents of Konaseema district to witness the unveiling of Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada on Friday, said district Collector Himanshu Shukla on Thursday
Symbol of Social justice
Project began on December 21, 2021
Statue is entirely ‘Made in India’
Pedestal is designed as Buddhist Kalachakra Maha Mandal
500labourers worked on site
400Metric Tonnes of steel used
Six water bodies in the forecourt
centre musical water fountain
three-sided peripheral water body for the pedestal building & greenery
120 MTQuantity of bronze used2,000Convention centre capacity