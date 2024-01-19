Union Minister Kapil Moreshwar underlines sarpanch’s role in India’s development

TIRUPATI: Union Minister of State for Panchayat Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil inaugurated a three-day national workshop on ‘Healthy Village towards Healthier Tomorrow’ at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam auditorium in Tirupati on Thursday.

Organized by the Ministry of Panchayat Raj, the workshop will focus on Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDG) in gram panchayats through adopting thematic approaches, specifically addressing the theme ‘Healthy Village’.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said the sarpanch is a key person in India’s development and there is a need for them to be at the forefront of the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ set for the 100th year of the country’s Independence. He said sarpanches and self-help group women members are playing a vital role in villages, but many more villages need further development.

He urged them to bring in development with self-confidence and determination and a commitment to the nine localized sustainable goals identified by the ministry, envisioning vibrant villages as catalysts for holistic development in rural areas. Patil lauded the global shift towards carbon neutrality and credited Narendra Modi’s leadership for India’s remarkable progress.