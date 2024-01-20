Andhra Pradesh CM: Untouchability still exists, but in a new form

VIJAYAWADA : Untouchability is still prevalent in the country even after 75 years of Independence, although in a different form, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said during a programme to unveil the 206-ft statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on Friday.

Stating that the practice does not just mean keeping a person of a particular community at a distance, he opined that oppressing people and preventing them from being empowered is also untouchability.

Addressing a huge gathering during the Samajika Samatha Sankalpa Sabha at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium before unveiling the statue, he said, “The way Statue of Liberty has become USA’s identity, the Statue of Social Justice will be the pride of Andhra Pradesh from today.”

Noting that the statue stands as a symbol of Social Justice, he said it is a perfect manifestation of Gram Swaraj ushered in by his government in the last 55 months as it implemented a plethora of welfare schemes transparently for the uplift of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Backward Classes (BCs) and other Economically Backward Communities (EBCs) against various odds.