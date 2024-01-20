Bal Puraskar for Anantapur boy

VISAKHAPATNAM : Nine-year-old R Surya Prasad from Anantapur has been selected for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 for his excellence in sports. He is among the five recipients of the award and the only one from Andhra Pradesh. Surya Prasad started his mountaineering training at the age of 5 and has shown exceptional determination and skill.
One of Surya Prasad’s major achievements includes scaling the Mt Kilimanjaro on April 5, 2022, during which he displayed images of eminent figures, showcasing his commitment to social empowerment. He is the second Indian to reach the Uhuru peak in the Mt Kilimanjaro range and the first from the Telugu States to achieve this feat.
Apart from mountaineering, Surya Prasad also won a gold medal in the U-20 category at the 2021 Taekwondo Olympics in Bangalore. His impressive accomplishments have earned him recognition as one of the 19 children selected nationwide for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024.
He is studying fifth standard in APRS at Kodigenahalli village in Sri Sathya Sai district. His father Shiva Prasad is a farmer, while mother Pramila is a housewife. His elder brother Arjun Prasad is studying the seventh standard. His coach Purushottam, who belongs to Dharmavaram, said, “Surya Prasad is active in studies and sports. Noticing his interest in mountain climbing, his parents first got him trained near Bhuvanagiri. Later, he underwent training near Gandikota and after that in Ladakh.”
The awards ceremony, which will be presided over by the President of India, is scheduled to take place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on January 22. The awardees will also participate in an interactive session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23. These accomplished children will also participate in the Republic Day Parade on January 26. showcasing their exceptional talent on a national platform.