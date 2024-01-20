Bal Puraskar for Anantapur boy

VISAKHAPATNAM : Nine-year-old R Surya Prasad from Anantapur has been selected for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 for his excellence in sports. He is among the five recipients of the award and the only one from Andhra Pradesh. Surya Prasad started his mountaineering training at the age of 5 and has shown exceptional determination and skill.

One of Surya Prasad’s major achievements includes scaling the Mt Kilimanjaro on April 5, 2022, during which he displayed images of eminent figures, showcasing his commitment to social empowerment. He is the second Indian to reach the Uhuru peak in the Mt Kilimanjaro range and the first from the Telugu States to achieve this feat.

Apart from mountaineering, Surya Prasad also won a gold medal in the U-20 category at the 2021 Taekwondo Olympics in Bangalore. His impressive accomplishments have earned him recognition as one of the 19 children selected nationwide for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024.