Bangla team to study natural farming practices in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : A 15-member delegation from Bangladesh, led by senior officials of the Palli Karma Ajjaka Foundation (PKSF), is on a four-day tour of State to observe the natural farming programmes implemented by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha under the name Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCN ).

PKSF, established by the Government of Bangladesh, is a crucial player in poverty alleviation, boasting a membership of 1.75 million people, with over 90 per cent being women. The delegation includes key figures like Akond Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Tafiq Hassan Shah Chowdhury, Afrin Sultana, Kapil Kumar Paul, and others, showcasing expertise in agriculture, entomology, nutrition, and veterinary sciences.