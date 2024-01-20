Bangla team to study natural farming practices in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : A 15-member delegation from Bangladesh, led by senior officials of the Palli Karma Ajjaka Foundation (PKSF), is on a four-day tour of State to observe the natural farming programmes implemented by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha under the name Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCN ).
PKSF, established by the Government of Bangladesh, is a crucial player in poverty alleviation, boasting a membership of 1.75 million people, with over 90 per cent being women. The delegation includes key figures like Akond Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Tafiq Hassan Shah Chowdhury, Afrin Sultana, Kapil Kumar Paul, and others, showcasing expertise in agriculture, entomology, nutrition, and veterinary sciences.
The visit commenced with a presentation by Vijay Kumar, the Executive Vice-Chairman of Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, outlining the state’s nature farming programs. A video showcased crops overcoming the recent cyclone Michaung, emphasising the resilience of natural agriculture.
Field visits to Bapulapadu, Kanumolu, and Kakulapadu villages provided the delegation with live demonstrations on bio-fertilizer production, featuring the preparation of ‘Beejamritham’ and Drava Jeevamrutam (liquid bio-fertilizer). The team also explored the ‘Nature Agriculture Wheel’ embodying universal principles.
The delegation witnessed various farming models, including the ‘Vegetable Model,’ A Grade Model, ATM (Any Time Money), and Rabi Dry Sowing models. They actively participated in the ‘Farmer Field School’ to grasp the intricacies of nature farming practices.
At Rythu Bharosa Kendra of Kakulpadu village, the delegation engaged with a team film exhibition showcasing nature farms that withstood the Michaung Cyclone. Discussions with Gram Aikya Sangam representatives and women members provided insights into the progress of nature agriculture in the state.
The visit highlights the spirit between Bangladesh and APv, fostering knowledge exchange and mutual growth in sustainable agricultural practices. With PKSF’s significant role in poverty alleviation, the delegation’s observations could enhance and refine nature farming initiatives back in Bangladesh, creating an impact on agricultural sustainability and livelihoods.