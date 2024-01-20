Countdown began for YSRC government: N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu felt that the political atmosphere in the State is fast changing and the countdown has begun for the YSRC government. Addressing public meetings at Venkatagiri in Tirupati district and at Kamalapuram in Kadapa as part of the Raa Kadaliraa programme on Friday, Naidu said, “The credibility of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a big farce. The time of this Tughlaq, who has run the State in reverse gear, is over.”
Maintaining that the Raa Kadaliraa programme has been taken up to chase out the destructive YSRC rule, Naidu said, “While Sisupala committed 100 mistakes, Jagan has committed 1,000 blunders. The people are not in a position to tolerate this Tughlaq rule anymore and only 82 days more are left for the YSRC government.”
Expressing concern over the poor becoming the poorer without two square meals a day in the last 56 months, the TDP chief said not even a single section of people is feeling happy in the YSRC government.
In a sarcastic manner, Naidu said employees are not asking for the revision of wages now, but only for payment of their monthly salaries on the first day of every month. “Now, the employees are feeling insecure that if they demand wage revision, they may even be sent to jail,” he remarked.
Reminding that the previous TDP regime had transformed Tirupati as an electronic hub, providing large scale employment to local youth, Naidu regretted that all the companies that came to the State, have now downed their shutters. “When we promoted Tirupati as a temple city, Jagan has turned it into a ganja hub and encouraged enrolment of bogus votes,” he observed.
“If you feel that the youth will get jobs only if Babu is back in power, you all should work together to bring the TDP-JSP combine to power in the upcoming polls,” Naidu exhorted the people.
Making it clear that all those bureaucrats, who resorted to enrolling bogus votes, will certainly face the music, he asserted that there is no question of withdrawing the cases filed against the errant officials.
Stating that Rayalaseema has abundant sources, he promised to ensure all round development of the backward region. “The TDP is well aware of wealth creation and will take up welfare schemes and development programmes in a big way after coming to power in the State, he said.