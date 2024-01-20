Countdown began for YSRC government: N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu felt that the political atmosphere in the State is fast changing and the countdown has begun for the YSRC government. Addressing public meetings at Venkatagiri in Tirupati district and at Kamalapuram in Kadapa as part of the Raa Kadaliraa programme on Friday, Naidu said, “The credibility of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a big farce. The time of this Tughlaq, who has run the State in reverse gear, is over.”

Maintaining that the Raa Kadaliraa programme has been taken up to chase out the destructive YSRC rule, Naidu said, “While Sisupala committed 100 mistakes, Jagan has committed 1,000 blunders. The people are not in a position to tolerate this Tughlaq rule anymore and only 82 days more are left for the YSRC government.”

Expressing concern over the poor becoming the poorer without two square meals a day in the last 56 months, the TDP chief said not even a single section of people is feeling happy in the YSRC government.