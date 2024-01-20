Kondaveedu fort proves to be a major attraction

GUNTUR : The Kondaveedu Fort in Palnadu district has experienced a surge in tourist visits during the Sankranti festive season. Unlike the usual 100 to 200 tourists on holidays, between January 12 to 16, an impressive 4,000 to 4,500 people have been exploring the fort daily. This influx has resulted in a record daily toll fee collection of over Rs 90,000. Situated only 27 km from Guntur city, the fort has become a major tourist attraction following recent developmental efforts under the Nagaravanam project.

Originally constructed by Reddy Kings in the 13th and 14th centuries, the historic fort stands as a symbol of their glory on a hill, surrounded by defensive banks and ditches. Featuring 23 towers, three temples, and a mosque, the fort attracts 1,000 to 2,000 tourists during Sankranti, Dasara, holidays, and weekends. Development works totaling Rs 11.8 crore, inaugurated by the Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee (KFDC) convenor Siva Reddy, aim to enhance facilities and entertainment.