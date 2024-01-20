Kondaveedu fort proves to be a major attraction

GUNTUR : The Kondaveedu Fort in Palnadu district has experienced a surge in tourist visits during the Sankranti festive season. Unlike the usual 100 to 200 tourists on holidays, between January 12 to 16, an impressive 4,000 to 4,500 people have been exploring the fort daily. This influx has resulted in a record daily toll fee collection of over Rs 90,000. Situated only 27 km from Guntur city, the fort has become a major tourist attraction following recent developmental efforts under the Nagaravanam project.
Originally constructed by Reddy Kings in the 13th and 14th centuries, the historic fort stands as a symbol of their glory on a hill, surrounded by defensive banks and ditches. Featuring 23 towers, three temples, and a mosque, the fort attracts 1,000 to 2,000 tourists during Sankranti, Dasara, holidays, and weekends. Development works totaling Rs 11.8 crore, inaugurated by the Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee (KFDC) convenor Siva Reddy, aim to enhance facilities and entertainment.
The completion of phase two of the ghat road allows people to enjoy the surrounding flower gardens and experience adventurous sports, significantly boosting tourism. Local businesses are thriving, with more stalls and food courts emerging in the region. To accommodate the increasing rush, additional staff and security personnel (19 in total) have been deployed at the hilltop, along with a checkpost at the entrance to ensure tourist safety.
Officials anticipate a further rise in footfall, potentially exceeding 5,000 tourists per day by Ugadi. Plans are underway to introduce additional sports and entertainment activities to enhance the overall tourist experience.