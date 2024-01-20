Andhra Pradesh

No to temple invite: MP GVL Narasimha Rao hits out at Congress

The BJP MP criticized the Opposition's boycott of the Ram Mandir event and touted the government's development agenda.
BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM : BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday lashed out at the Congress and other parties, which declined to attend the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

“This is an example of vote bank politics and the anti-Hindu mindset of those parties,” he observed. Participating in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Srikakulam, Rao said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving to make India a developed nation by 2047. As part of it, the Modi government has laid greater emphasis on development and welfare.”

Listing out the Central schemes for the economic uplift of the poor and the downtrodden, he said every family in the country got benefited from the welfare schemes and development initiatives in the last 10 years of the BJP-led NDA government.

