No to temple invite: MP GVL Narasimha Rao hits out at Congress

SRIKAKULAM : BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday lashed out at the Congress and other parties, which declined to attend the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

“This is an example of vote bank politics and the anti-Hindu mindset of those parties,” he observed. Participating in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Srikakulam, Rao said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving to make India a developed nation by 2047. As part of it, the Modi government has laid greater emphasis on development and welfare.”