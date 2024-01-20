Suspense continues in YSRC over Vizianagaram Lok Sabha segment incharge

VIZIANAGARAM: Suspense continues in the ruling YSRC over the appointment of party incharge for Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency for the ensuing elections.
The YSRC leadership seems to be looking for a strong candidate to replace the sitting MP Bellana Chandrasekhar. Initially, it was reported that the YSRC leadership decided to field Zilla Parishad Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao (Chinna Srinu) from Vizianagaram parliamentary segment. However, sources said the party leadership had put Chinna Srinu’s name on hold temporarily as the appointment of the new ZP Chairman as well as the allotment of a new constituency for Bellana may be a tough task. Hence, the name of Vizianagaram Lok Sabha incharge did not figure in the YSRC third list.
Chinna Srinu is the nephew of Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. He is said to be a shadow of Botcha in Vizianagaram district politics and played a key role in the electioneering of Botcha family members.In the 2019 elections, the YSRC made a clean sweep in the erstwhile undivided Vizianagaram district by winning the lone Lok Sabha and all the nine Assembly seats. In the local body elections also, the YSRC made a clean sweep by winning all the 34 ZPTCs. However, the ruling YSRC is said to be facing a tough time in Gajapathinagaram, Nellimarla, Bobbili, Etcherla and Rajam constituencies due to anti-incumbency. The YSRC leadership has started shuffling the sitting MLAs in several constituencies as part of its ‘Mission 175’ to overcome anti-incumbency.
Bellana, former ZP chairperson, is said to be reluctant to accept the ZP chief post offered by the YSRC leadership as part of the reshuffle. In addition to that there is no other Assembly segment left vacant in Vizianagaram to allot the party ticket to Bellana. At the same time, Chinna Srinu is said to be evincing interest in contesting the Assembly elections, rather than the Lok Sabha seat. Though he is ready to contest from Srungavarapukota or Bobbili Assembly seat, Botcha is said to be keen on sending his nephew to the Lok Sabha.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior YSRC leader said, “Chinna Srinu is one of the driving forces behind the political journey of Botcha family in Vizianagaram. He has good rapport with the party rank and file in all the Assembly segments. He will be a big asset for the YSRC in the ensuing elections if the party leadership uses him efficiently. The party should be prepared to face the ill consequences if the leadership takes any wrong decision in the selection of candidates.”