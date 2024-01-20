Suspense continues in YSRC over Vizianagaram Lok Sabha segment incharge

VIZIANAGARAM: Suspense continues in the ruling YSRC over the appointment of party incharge for Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency for the ensuing elections.

The YSRC leadership seems to be looking for a strong candidate to replace the sitting MP Bellana Chandrasekhar. Initially, it was reported that the YSRC leadership decided to field Zilla Parishad Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao (Chinna Srinu) from Vizianagaram parliamentary segment. However, sources said the party leadership had put Chinna Srinu’s name on hold temporarily as the appointment of the new ZP Chairman as well as the allotment of a new constituency for Bellana may be a tough task. Hence, the name of Vizianagaram Lok Sabha incharge did not figure in the YSRC third list.

Chinna Srinu is the nephew of Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. He is said to be a shadow of Botcha in Vizianagaram district politics and played a key role in the electioneering of Botcha family members.In the 2019 elections, the YSRC made a clean sweep in the erstwhile undivided Vizianagaram district by winning the lone Lok Sabha and all the nine Assembly seats. In the local body elections also, the YSRC made a clean sweep by winning all the 34 ZPTCs. However, the ruling YSRC is said to be facing a tough time in Gajapathinagaram, Nellimarla, Bobbili, Etcherla and Rajam constituencies due to anti-incumbency. The YSRC leadership has started shuffling the sitting MLAs in several constituencies as part of its ‘Mission 175’ to overcome anti-incumbency.