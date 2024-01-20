Telugu NRIs take part in Middle East peace tour

VIJAYAWADA : The Middle East peace goodwill tour began in Dammam of Saudi Arabia, witnessing the participation of thousands of Non-Resident Telugus in the event hosted by the Saudi Arabian Telugu Federation (SATS).

The tour was organised by Chigurumalla Srinivas from ASR district. Nagasekhar Chandagani, president of SATS, commended Srinivas for organising the Hundred Nations Yatra to disseminate the message of peace to global humanity and raise social awareness through literature, promoting universal human brotherhood.