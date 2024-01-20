Telugu NRIs take part in Middle East peace tour

VIJAYAWADA : The Middle East peace goodwill tour began in Dammam of Saudi Arabia, witnessing the participation of thousands of Non-Resident Telugus in the event hosted by the Saudi Arabian Telugu Federation (SATS).
The tour was organised by Chigurumalla Srinivas from ASR district. Nagasekhar Chandagani, president of SATS, commended Srinivas for organising the Hundred Nations Yatra to disseminate the message of peace to global humanity and raise social awareness through literature, promoting universal human brotherhood.
Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas said the Akshara Yajna is conducted under the auspices of Niranjan Srungavarapu President of TANA and Jayasekhar Talluri, Chairman of Vandevishwa Mataram organisation, in coordination with TANA and over a 100 Telugu Associations in 100 countries.
Srinivas emphasised that the goodwill peace tour to the Middle East countries is the second phase following the journey to African nations, which began in Botswana on November 9.