TTD sends one lakh laddus for Ayodhya ceremony

TIRUPATI : The Srivari Laddu Prasadams meant for distribution to devotees on January 22 on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Sri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya have been dispatched to Tirupati Airport from Srivari Seva Sadan-1 on Friday night. Reiterating that the TTD Trust Board has decided to distribute one lakh laddus to the devotees attending the prestigious consecration ceremony, TTD Additional EO Veerabrahmam said that Trust Board Chairman and EO AV Dharma Reddy had taken a special interest in preparing laddus with pure ghee.