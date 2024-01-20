Vijaya’s Ravi Heart Care Centre to be operational from tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: CEO of Vijaya Super Specialty Hospital Dr G Sarathbabu announced that the Vijaya’s Ravi Heart Care Centre will be operational from January 21, aiming to provide contemporary treatments for heart diseases to a wide audience.
During a press conference held at his hospital in Suryarawpet on Friday, Dr Sarathbabu highlighted the decade-long commitment of Vijaya Super Specialty Hospital in delivering super specialty medical services.
He emphasised that heart disease is a global issue, and to address this concern, the Vijaya’s Ravi Heart Care Center is inaugurated with eminent doctors, providing the highest standard of care. The formal commencement is scheduled for January 21.
Dr A Ravikumar, a Senior Interventional Cardiologist with 12 years of experience in modern cardiology treatments, outlined the range of services available at the center.
These include Coronary Angiogram, Coronary Angioplasty, Pace pacemaker implantation, Advanced Device Closure Treatment for Heart Holes, bypass surgeries, valve replacement surgeries, balloon valvotomy treatment, and other modern interventions.
Dr Prashanth Prabhu, a highly proficient cardiothoracic surgeon specializing in bypass surgeries, leads the medical team. The centre boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including the world’s rarest Shimadzu cath lab from Japan, advanced operation theatre, cardiac ICU, and deluxe rooms for patients.
Hospital Chairman G Venkatarao, Dr G Sarathbabu and others were present.