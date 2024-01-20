Vijaya’s Ravi Heart Care Centre to be operational from tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: CEO of Vijaya Super Specialty Hospital Dr G Sarathbabu announced that the Vijaya’s Ravi Heart Care Centre will be operational from January 21, aiming to provide contemporary treatments for heart diseases to a wide audience.

During a press conference held at his hospital in Suryarawpet on Friday, Dr Sarathbabu highlighted the decade-long commitment of Vijaya Super Specialty Hospital in delivering super specialty medical services.

He emphasised that heart disease is a global issue, and to address this concern, the Vijaya’s Ravi Heart Care Center is inaugurated with eminent doctors, providing the highest standard of care. The formal commencement is scheduled for January 21.