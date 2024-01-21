Address issues of higher education: ABVP to UGC chief

VIJAYAWADA : ABVP activists met Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), here on Saturday and submitted a memorandum to him seeking measures to solve the pressing issues of the higher education sector in the State.

Highlighting the rapid growth of Andhra Pradesh in the education sector, the memorandum emphasised the need for enhancing Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) grant under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) to support newly established institutions. The ABVP sought prompt release of pending grants to alleviate the financial strain faced by the universities. Suluru Yachandra, State ABVP secretary, who met Jagadish Kumar, along with other activists, sought setting up of Social Inclusiveness Centres, including women’s studies and social inclusive policy centres, to promote diversity and address societal concerns.