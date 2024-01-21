Address issues of higher education: ABVP to UGC chief

VIJAYAWADA : ABVP activists met Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), here on Saturday and submitted a memorandum to him seeking measures to solve the pressing issues of the higher education sector in the State.
Highlighting the rapid growth of Andhra Pradesh in the education sector, the memorandum emphasised the need for enhancing Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) grant under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) to support newly established institutions. The ABVP sought prompt release of pending grants to alleviate the financial strain faced by the universities. Suluru Yachandra, State ABVP secretary, who met Jagadish Kumar, along with other activists, sought setting up of Social Inclusiveness Centres, including women’s studies and social inclusive policy centres, to promote diversity and address societal concerns.
Expressing concern over the declining research contribution from State universities due to insufficient funds, the ABVP urged the UGC Chairman to formulate policies that strengthen research activities in higher learning institutions. He also urged the need for timely direction and intervention in the academic calendar to prevent students from missing opportunities for further studies. The ABVP underlined the need for effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in AP.
The BJP student organisation emphasised the importance of seminars, conferences and symposiums in the Academic Performance Indicators score calculation and urged for due recognition of these activities. The ABVP drew the UGC Chairman’s attention to the deteriorating stature of State universities, citing faculty recruitment challenges.