Anganwadi staff protest intensifies in Andhra Pradesh, several held

VIJAYAWADA : The protest by Anganwadi workers and helpers at Lenin Centre’s Dharna Chowk intensified as police arrested and relocated the agitators on Saturday. A large gathering of Anganwadi workers and helpers assembled, loudly protesting against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
In response, the police attempted to prevent them from blocking the road, leading to their arrest and subsequent transfer to various police stations in the city.
The statewide agitation by Anganwadi workers and helpers, lasting for 40 days, revolves around unresolved issues like salary hikes and gratuity payments. The prolonged strike resulted in the closure of 55,600 Anganwadi centres in the state, as over 1 lakh workers and helpers refrained from their duties in dissatisfaction with the government.
Expressing strong criticism, the protesting Anganwadi workers accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government of reneging on promises made to them. They also denounced the government’s use of ESMA against them and the issuance of show-cause notices to those on a fast-unto-death strike since January 17. “For the past 40 days, we have been staging various protests, demanding the government fulfill our valid demands, but there has been no response. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to keep his promise and adhere to the Supreme Court’s directives on gratuity and salary hikes from 2022. We are being treated as slaves,” voiced the aggrieved Anganwadi workers and helpers.