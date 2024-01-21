Anganwadi staff protest intensifies in Andhra Pradesh, several held

VIJAYAWADA : The protest by Anganwadi workers and helpers at Lenin Centre’s Dharna Chowk intensified as police arrested and relocated the agitators on Saturday. A large gathering of Anganwadi workers and helpers assembled, loudly protesting against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In response, the police attempted to prevent them from blocking the road, leading to their arrest and subsequent transfer to various police stations in the city.

The statewide agitation by Anganwadi workers and helpers, lasting for 40 days, revolves around unresolved issues like salary hikes and gratuity payments. The prolonged strike resulted in the closure of 55,600 Anganwadi centres in the state, as over 1 lakh workers and helpers refrained from their duties in dissatisfaction with the government.