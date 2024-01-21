Committed to welfare of artistes, government came up with several initiatives: Roja

VIJAYAWADA: Ensuring that artistes receive due recognition and support, the State government has taken a step forward and has been distributing identity cards to the artistes after bifurcation, said Minister for Tourism RK Roja.

The minister distributed identity cards to the eligible artistes at a programme organised by the Department of Language and Culture at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Saturday. The event was presided by Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan.

Conveying satisfaction over being part of the programme, Roja underscored the State government’s dedication for the welfare of the artistes, particularly those involved in cultural celebrations.

She acknowledged the challenges being faced by artists due to the absence of accurate data and credited Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his unwavering support. Roja, herself an artiste, spoke about her commitment to addressing the concerns of fellow artists since assuming office.