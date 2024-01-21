Expectant parents insist on C-section to coincide with consecration day

A senior obstetrician at a multi-speciality hospital in Guntur city revealed that their hospital has received over 10 such requests from women who are due to give birth in the last week of January and the first week of February.

While some hospitals have made special arrangements to accommodate such requests, others are refusing the same to prevent overburdening facilities and risks to mothers and infants.

Meanwhile, doctors at Guntur GGH, which reports over 15 deliveries every day, are denying Muhurat deliveries. Considering the severe rush at the hospital and health of both the mother and the newborn, it is not possible to schedule the deliveries as per the request of the patient, unless it is an emergency, Dr Kiran Kumar added.