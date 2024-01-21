Expectant parents insist on C-section to coincide with consecration day

GUNTUR : While the nation is gearing up for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, expectant parents are fervently seeking ‘Muhurat deliveries’, believing that babies born on this day will embody the qualities of Lord Rama.
However, not every obstetrician is in favour of entertaining such requests. Stressing the importance of prioritising health and safety over auspicious dates, Guntur Government General Hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar opined that birthing is a natural process and that it should unfold on its own.
“A baby needs 39 weeks in the womb because important organs like its brain, lungs, and liver need time to develop. So, we do not recommend scheduling Caesarean sectiondeliveries for any specific day or time,” he added.
Muhurat deliveries are not new. Expectant mothers often consult priests for an auspicious date and time, and make delivery requests accordingly. Some believe that an auspicious birth time positively influences the baby’s personality and spirituality, further providing strength to cope with life stresses.
A senior obstetrician at a multi-speciality hospital in Guntur city revealed that their hospital has received over 10 such requests from women who are due to give birth in the last week of January and the first week of February.
While some hospitals have made special arrangements to accommodate such requests, others are refusing the same to prevent overburdening facilities and risks to mothers and infants.
Meanwhile, doctors at Guntur GGH, which reports over 15 deliveries every day, are denying Muhurat deliveries. Considering the severe rush at the hospital and health of both the mother and the newborn, it is not possible to schedule the deliveries as per the request of the patient, unless it is an emergency, Dr Kiran Kumar added.