Jagan giving less to people, looting more, says Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving less to the people and looting more in the name of pressing buttons, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said while he promoted Araku coffee, Jagan encouraged ganja cultivation in the Agency.
Naidu addressed public meetings at Araku and Mandapeta on Saturday as part of the Raa Kadaliraa programme.
Speaking at Araku, Naidu lashed out at Jagan, alleging that in the name of laterite mining, bauxite was being excavated in the Agency areas and shifted to Bharathi Cements, owned by his wife. The YSRC mafia totally razed the North Andhra region to the ground, Naidu charged.
He slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for withdrawing 16 welfare schemes implemented during the previous TDP regime for the economic uplift of Girijans. Promising to introduce much better welfare schemes for the economic development of Girijans soon after the TDP-JSP combine forms the government in the State, Naidu said the GO No 3 will be reintroduced.
Observing that the coffee crop grown in Araku is totally different from the crop raised in other areas, the former Chief Minister recalled that he introduced the Araku coffee even in Davos. “We will take Araku coffee to the whole world,” he said, and regretted that the YSRC government was promoting Araku as a hub of ganja cultivation.
Naidu said, “Jagan is simply cheating Girijans and he has not taken any measures to implement the GO No 3, which was issued during the TDP regime in 2003 to appoint Girijans as teachers. Jagan, who claims that he is committed to social justice by simply installing the giant statue of BR Ambedkar, is not implementing the GO 3, which will help ensure the uplift of Girijans.”
He called upon the people to strive for the victory of the TDP-JSP combine in the upcoming elections. Participating in the Raa Kadaliraa programme at Mandapeta, Naidu accused the YSRC government of turning the peaceful Konaseema district into a hub of violence. Alleging that the YSRC government completely destroyed aquaculture, he promised to extend all aid to aqua farmers once the TDP-JSP comes to power.
TDP incharge for Araku appointed
At a public meeting held at Araku, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu appointed Siyyari Donnu Dora as the incharge of Araku Assembly constituency for the ensuing elections. Donnu Dora unsuccessfully contested from Araku Valley as an independent in the last polls.
Ex-CM’s chopper loses direction
The chopper boarded by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu from Visakhapatnam to Araku, went out of its actual direction for sometime. However, after receiving an alert from the ATC, the chopper pilot took it in the right direction and landed it safely at Araku