Jagan giving less to people, looting more, says Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving less to the people and looting more in the name of pressing buttons, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said while he promoted Araku coffee, Jagan encouraged ganja cultivation in the Agency.

Naidu addressed public meetings at Araku and Mandapeta on Saturday as part of the Raa Kadaliraa programme.

Speaking at Araku, Naidu lashed out at Jagan, alleging that in the name of laterite mining, bauxite was being excavated in the Agency areas and shifted to Bharathi Cements, owned by his wife. The YSRC mafia totally razed the North Andhra region to the ground, Naidu charged.

He slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for withdrawing 16 welfare schemes implemented during the previous TDP regime for the economic uplift of Girijans. Promising to introduce much better welfare schemes for the economic development of Girijans soon after the TDP-JSP combine forms the government in the State, Naidu said the GO No 3 will be reintroduced.

Observing that the coffee crop grown in Araku is totally different from the crop raised in other areas, the former Chief Minister recalled that he introduced the Araku coffee even in Davos. “We will take Araku coffee to the whole world,” he said, and regretted that the YSRC government was promoting Araku as a hub of ganja cultivation.