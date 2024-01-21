Purandeswari hails welfare schemes of NT Rama Rao

VIJAYAWADA : State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari, who made a whirlwind tour of Anantapur district on Saturday, unveiled the statue of NT Rama Rao at Uravakonda, and took art in the BJP Wall Writing Abhiyan and also distribution of Ayodhya Rama Akshinthalu.
She went to Uravakonda in a procession on a bullock cart, which led to traffic jam for some time. Speaking to mediapersons after unveiling the statue of her father, she described the former Chief Minister as a care-of-address for the welfare state.
“He strove for self-respect of Telugu people and he is above politics. The welfare initiatives introduced by him are being implemented in one form or the other even today. No party cannot speak about welfare programmes without taking his name,” she said and recalled his contribution to development of Rayalaseema as its adopted son. Later, she took part in the BJP Wall Writing programme, seeking people to give their mandate to Narendra Modi government at the Centre, besides giving a chance to the saffron party in the State.