Purandeswari hails welfare schemes of NT Rama Rao

VIJAYAWADA : State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari, who made a whirlwind tour of Anantapur district on Saturday, unveiled the statue of NT Rama Rao at Uravakonda, and took art in the BJP Wall Writing Abhiyan and also distribution of Ayodhya Rama Akshinthalu.

She went to Uravakonda in a procession on a bullock cart, which led to traffic jam for some time. Speaking to mediapersons after unveiling the statue of her father, she described the former Chief Minister as a care-of-address for the welfare state.