Won’t rest until Rahul Gandhi becomes PM: YS Sharmila Reddy

VIJAYAWADA : Asserting that she will not rest until Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister, the newly-appointed chief of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) YS Sharmila Reddy said she joined the grand old party to fulfil the aspirations of her father YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

A day before formally assuming charge as APCC president during a programme scheduled to be held in Vijayawada on Sunday, Sharmila, who is the sister of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, paid homage to her father at the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya, YSR district on Saturday.