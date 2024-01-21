Won’t rest until Rahul Gandhi becomes PM: YS Sharmila Reddy

VIJAYAWADA : Asserting that she will not rest until Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister, the newly-appointed chief of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) YS Sharmila Reddy said she joined the grand old party to fulfil the aspirations of her father YS Rajasekhara Reddy.
A day before formally assuming charge as APCC president during a programme scheduled to be held in Vijayawada on Sunday, Sharmila, who is the sister of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, paid homage to her father at the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya, YSR district on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters, she said, “My father would go to any lengths to uphold the ideals of the Congress party. Today, there is no value for secularism or respect for our Constitution. To ensure that these values are upheld, there is a need for the Congress to come back to power. My father aspired to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister. Today, I take a vow at the samadhi of YSR not to rest till that is achieved.”
On the occasion, former minister Md Ahmadullah rejoined the Congress party. Upon arrival in a special flight from Hyderabad, Sharmila received a rousing welcome at Kadapa airport. Senior Congress leaders KVP Ramachandra Rao and N Raghuveera Reddy were present.