Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer hails rich tourism and culture of Northeast

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer said the northeast region is an important part of India and well known for its rich tourism, culture and traditions.

Participating as a chief guest in the State Formation Day celebrations of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura held at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, as part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, he said Manipur means ‘a jewelled land’, Meghalaya means an ‘abode of the clouds’ and Tripura is known for its rich culture and traditions, and all the three are small beautiful States surrounded by mountain ranges, lush green valleys and possess rich bio-diversity.

India’s rich cultural heritage and history, and the development of the country is based on the principles of non-violence, justice, diversity of languages, culture, religion, tied in a thread of unity and the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme promotes mutual understanding among different States and the concept of ‘One Nation - One People.’