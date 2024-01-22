JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s poll campaign from January-end

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will commence his election campaign in the State from the end of January.Disclosing it to party cadre at a meeting on Sunday, JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said public meetings will be held covering all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State as part of the campaign.

Stating that there will be three meetings per day, Manohar said the onus of making these meetings a success lies on the shoulders of the zonal committees. The JSP has formed five zonal committees to gear up for the ensuing elections. A total of 191 leaders are working in these committees in various capacities. “The schedule of Pawan Kalyan has been planned in such a manner that by the end of March all the constituencies will be covered,” he said.