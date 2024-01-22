No permission given to Anganwadi staff’s ‘Chalo Vijayawada’, says CP

VIJAYAWADA: No permission has been accorded to ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ to stage a protest near CM camp office in Tadepalli, planned by agitating Anganwadi workers, helpers and various organisations in the city on Monday, said NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata.

It may be recalled that Anganwadi staff across the State have been agitating for the last 41 days demanding the resolution of long-standing issues.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, the CP said steps would be taken to maintain law and order in the city and cases would be filed against Anganwadi workers those participating in ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ under IPC Sections 143, 427, 452, 283, 341, 506, 120(B) r/w 149, Prevention of Damage to Public Property act and Section 3 of AP conduct rules. “Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 is in force and no protest is allowed within the limits of NTR Police Commissionerate. We received information from sources that anti-social activities are being planned to create tension in the city,” he said.

Rana requested the Anganwadis and other associated trade unions not to participate in the protests and bandh.

“As per the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA)Act, the Anganwadi workers shall not stage any protests. Strict action would be initiated against them. Additional forces were deployed to monitor the vehicles entering the city,” he added.