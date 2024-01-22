Prashant Kishor likely to meet Naidu in Hyderabad on Monday

VIJAYAWADA: Noted poll strategist Prashant Kishor visited Hyderabad on Sunday and held discussions with the team of Showtime Consulting headed by Robin Sharma.
Sources confirmed that Kishor was in Hyderabad, but they were not sure whether he met TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu or not as the latter is scheduled to visit Ayodhya for Ram Mandir consecration on Monday.
Informing that Kishor will stay in Hyderabad on Monday, sources said besides holding reviews on seat sharing with the Jana Sena Party, he may call on Naidu, who is scheduled to return to Hyderabad at 7.10 pm from Ayodhya.
During the talks, it is learnt that the names of some of the TDP candidates may be finalised. However, the question remains is whether the TDP and JSP go together in the coming elections without the BJP or not.
Both JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP chief D Purandeswari are maintaining that their parties are still in alliance, but the saffron party Central leadership is not uttering any word about the TDP. Similar is the case with the TDP as its leaders are limited to exhorting people to vote for the TDP-JSP combine. A decision on poll alliance and seat sharing is expected after the meeting between Kishor and Naidu.