Prashant Kishor likely to meet Naidu in Hyderabad on Monday

VIJAYAWADA: Noted poll strategist Prashant Kishor visited Hyderabad on Sunday and held discussions with the team of Showtime Consulting headed by Robin Sharma.

Sources confirmed that Kishor was in Hyderabad, but they were not sure whether he met TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu or not as the latter is scheduled to visit Ayodhya for Ram Mandir consecration on Monday.

Informing that Kishor will stay in Hyderabad on Monday, sources said besides holding reviews on seat sharing with the Jana Sena Party, he may call on Naidu, who is scheduled to return to Hyderabad at 7.10 pm from Ayodhya.