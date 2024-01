VIJAYAWADA: Accusing APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy of parroting the words of TDP supremo, YSRCgeneral secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy claimed that she targeted her brother and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a bid to make Chandrababu Naidu the CM rather than seeking support for making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister.

Finding fault with Sharmila’s tone against Jagan, Sajjala wondered why she suddenly left Telangana and came to Andhra Pradesh, “where the Congress is non-existent”.

“Her comments are upsetting. What does she even know about the Congress and its leaders, except for a few like KVP Ramachandra Rao and N Raghuveera Reddy. She is aware of the harassment meted out by the party to her father YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Congress leader P Shankar Rao in connivance with late TDP leader K Yerrannaidu and others had lodged a complaint against Jagan at the behest of Sonia Gandhi,” Sajjala alleged. He recalled that Sharmila had once supported her brother and was now calling him a dictator.