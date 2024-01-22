Sharmila’s convoy ‘obstructed’ at Enikepadu

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for sometime at Enikepadu on the outskirts of Vijayawada when police allegedly obstructed the convoy of APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy on her way to Kanur.

Taking a serious view of police obstructing the vehicles, Sharmila asked Jagan, “Sir, are you afraid”, following which Congress leaders including Gidugu Rudraraju, Sunkara Padmasri and others staged a sit-in on the road. “Jagan seems to fear Sharmila joining Congress and heading the party in the State,” alleged CWC member N Raghuveera Reddy.