Sharmila’s convoy ‘obstructed’ at Enikepadu

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for sometime at Enikepadu on the outskirts of Vijayawada when police allegedly obstructed the convoy of APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy on her way to Kanur.
Taking a serious view of police obstructing the vehicles, Sharmila asked Jagan, “Sir, are you afraid”, following which Congress leaders including Gidugu Rudraraju, Sunkara Padmasri and others staged a sit-in on the road. “Jagan seems to fear Sharmila joining Congress and heading the party in the State,” alleged CWC member N Raghuveera Reddy.
When police tried to clear the protesting Congress leaders, Sharmila warned, “YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s daughter is not afraid of anyone. I will personally stage dharna, if they touch my people.” Later, police allowed the convoy to proceed.
Meanwhile, NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata refuted allegations made by Congress and said it was a routine halt as part of traffic management. “The convoy proceeded without any major disruptions in the city,” he asserted.