YSRC and TDP did nothing in 10 years to develop Andhra Pradesh: Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: In a no-holds barred attack, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief YS Sharmila Reddy lashed out at her brother and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for pushing the State into a debt trap.

In her first address to the party cadre after formally assuming charge as the president of the State Congress unit in Vijayawada on Sunday, she accused the previous TDP government and the ruling YSRC of borrowing endlessly and burdening the people of Andhra Pradesh with a debt of `10 lakh crore. “One cannot find development in the State even if they look for it with a magnifying glass,” Sharmila quipped.

Mocking Jagan’s tall claims of ensuring welfare for the people, she said the present government does not even have money to pave good roads and pay salaries to government employees on time.

“In the last 10 years, not even 10 big industries have come up in the State to provide jobs. Meanwhile, the State has recorded a 100% rise in attacks on Dalits, while the present administration is focused on sand, liquor and, mining mafia,” she alleged.