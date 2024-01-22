YSRC keen to wrest Kuppam from TDP

CHITTOOR: As part of its ‘Mission 175’, the ruling YSRC, which is determined to wrest TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s home constituency Kuppam in the ensuing Assembly elections, has started publicising the development achieved by it in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

The YSRC is claiming credit for bringing Krishna water to Kuppam and upgrading the gram panchayat as a grade-III municipality and Jagan wants to do greater things for the development of the Assembly constituency, which Naidu could not do to his home segment even as a former Chief Minister.

As part of the full-fledged plan to develop Kuppam, water will be drawn from the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi(HNSS) Phase II and supplied to Kuppam constituency. Water will be lifted from Srisailam to Kuppam, which is located 1,000 metres above sea level. About 50 pumping stations have been proposed to lift Krishna water. With the provision of better irrigation facility to agricultural land, Kuppam farmers can reap good crop harvest, the YSRC explained.