YSRC keen to wrest Kuppam from TDP

CHITTOOR: As part of its ‘Mission 175’, the ruling YSRC, which is determined to wrest TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s home constituency Kuppam in the ensuing Assembly elections, has started publicising the development achieved by it in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.
The YSRC is claiming credit for bringing Krishna water to Kuppam and upgrading the gram panchayat as a grade-III municipality and Jagan wants to do greater things for the development of the Assembly constituency, which Naidu could not do to his home segment even as a former Chief Minister.
As part of the full-fledged plan to develop Kuppam, water will be drawn from the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi(HNSS) Phase II and supplied to Kuppam constituency. Water will be lifted from Srisailam to Kuppam, which is located 1,000 metres above sea level. About 50 pumping stations have been proposed to lift Krishna water. With the provision of better irrigation facility to agricultural land, Kuppam farmers can reap good crop harvest, the YSRC explained.
In Kuppam, about 45,000 acres of agricultural land is being cultivated under 540 tanks and 135 check dams. Additionally, there are 6,000 borewells for drinking water and 32,000 for irrigation purpose. As part of the plan, after catering the needs of Anantapur district, water will enter the Chittoor district and reach Kuppam to meet its drinking and irrigation needs.
“The farmers’ dream is coming true as Krishna water flows into Kuppam. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to comprehensive development of Kuppam. It has also been made a revenue division to promote the rapid development of the Assembly constituency,” highlighted YSRC MLC KRJ Bharath.
Meanwhile, TDP leaders contended that the HNSS project was initiated and majority of the works were completed during the previous regime.
“TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao envisioned the HNSS project way back in 1985 to address the drinking water and irrigation needs of the drought-prone Anantapur and Chittoor districts. The previous TDP regime ensured the significant progress of Phase II of HNSS. What the YSRC government did for the development of Kuppam is negligible despite its tall claims,” observed a senior TDP leader.