Anganwadi staff call off strike as govt agrees to concede more demands

VIJAYAWADA : The agitating Anganwadi workers and helpers called off their strike late on Monday night after the State government agreed to fulfil some more of their demands.

Following the meeting with Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Government Advisor (Public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, union leaders announced that the State government had responded positively to some of their demands and subsequently they have decided to call off their strike. The union leaders explained that the government agreed to look into the issue of enhancing their salaries in July and also to give the same to them in writing.

They pointed out that they have asked the State government to withdraw cases registered against the staff during the agitation and also pay the their salaries. Botcha told them that the issue would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

They added the government agreed to increase the retirement age of Anganwadi staff to 62 years and also extend YSR Bhima facility to them. The government had also agreed to increase the retirement benefits to the Anganwadis.

The talks were held after a tense situation prevailed in NTR district with police foiling the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ protest of the Anganwadi workers. Taking serious view of the agitation that continued for more than 30 days, the State government served termination letters to Anganwadi workers.

It may be recalled that about 1.06 lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers have been on a strike since December 12. They also launched a fast-unto-death protest on January 17. Ruling out wage hike, the government invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act on them and directed them to join duties.

As a preventive measure, police served notices on the Anganwadi workers, leaders of various unions, directing them refrain from participating in the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’.

Barricades were placed in all major roads leading to Dharna Chowk in Gandhi Nagar and Prakasam Barrage to prevent the Anganwadi workers from marching towards CM’s Camp Office. When scores of Anganwadi staff tried to reach Dharna Chowk, police took them into custody. They were later released on personal sureties.