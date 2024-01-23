AP soaked in devotion to mark Ram Lalla’s homecoming

VIJAYAWADA : Religious fervour gripped Andhra Pradesh as several organisations took out Shobha Yatras and performed special pujas across the length and breadth of the State to celebrate Ram Lalla’s homecoming to Ayodhya, on Monday.

In Kadapa, special pujas at Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple drew a large number of devotees. Large TV screens were set up to stream live telecast of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, creating an atmosphere where devotees fervently chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

In Badvel, the Arya Vysya Vinayaka Utsav Committee and Vishwa Hindu Parishad organised a grand Rama coronation programme at the four-road junction, adding to the significance and grandeur of the occasion. Children adorned as Rama, Sita and Hanuman, adding to the festive fervour.

A vibrant celebration unfolded at the serene Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Sri City. Vedic scholars’ sacred chants during Sri Rama Raksha Homam echoed, creating a divine aura. Students from IIIT, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, and Accord School joined the vibrant chorus of bhajans and Hanuman Chalisa recitals.

In Kurnool, a large number of devotees participated in Sri Rama Shobha Yatra. Various Hindu organisations, political leaders and devotees arrived at Jammi Chettu where the procession started amid ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. Shobha Yatra was taken out till the exhibition ground near the old control room in the city. Bajrang Dal State convener T Pratap Reddy thanked the devotees for making the rally a success. A similar type of procession was organised at Kallur.

Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt unveiled a 57-foot idol of Sri Rama, which was installed on the banks of Tungabhadra river in Mantralayam. The towering statue is a result of collaborative efforts by various contributors, notably the Abhayam Trust based in Bengaluru and others from Hyderabad.

Coinciding with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, the statue of Sri Abhaya Rama also traditionally launched in front of the statue of Sri Abhaya Anjaneya on Madhavaram Road near Mantralayam.

The spirit of Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya Ram Mandir resembled in East and West Godavari districts, where people thronged bathing ghats for a holy dip and offered prayers at Rama temples. Rama temples in Rajamahendravaram, Gollala Mamidada, Sri Ramagiri, Kovvur, Bhimavaram, Palakollu, Narasapuram and Jangareddygudem witnessed huge rush of devotees.